Water Rescue from Capsized Boat at Fire Island Inlet, Two in Critical Condition

Multiple first responder units were mobilized today in response to a capsized boating incident offshore of Fire Island Inlet earlier in the day, according to the Great South Bay Area Long Island Boater Groups, which published eyewitness accounts. Two individuals were pulled from the frigid water, but their chances of survival are uncertain at this time. An official police report was not released upon initial publication of this article. This story is in development, and we will follow up when more information becomes available.