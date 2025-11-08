Newspaper cover

Water Rescue from Capsized Boat at Fire Island Inlet, Two in Critical Condition

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Great South Bay Area Long Island Boater Groups are reporting accounts of multiple first responder units mobilizing to a capsized boat incident offshore of Fire Island inlet earlier today. Two individuals were pulled from the frigid water, but their chances of survival are uncertain at this time. An official police report was not released upon initial publication of this article. This story is in development, and we will follow up when more information becomes available.
