People’s Arc of Suffolk Donates $1k to Historic St. Ann’s Episcopal Church Bell Tower Restoration in Sayville

On August 5, the People’s Arc of Suffolk donated $1,000 to St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville to support the restoration of its historic bell tower, further strengthening a partnership that has created meaningful opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the community.

The restoration project will preserve one of Sayville’s historic landmarks and ensure the bell tower remains a lasting part of the community for generations. St. Ann’s Church and bell tower were originally built in 1887.

“It’s something that we’re known by. We’re the little stone church with the bell tower,” said Rev. Susan Ellinghaus, deacon of St. Ann’s Church. “It peals out every hour, with a beautiful sound. And we want it to last another 200 years.”

The donation was made possible by proceeds from People’s Arc of Suffolk’s annual Shark Tank Showdown fundraiser, held in March at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead.

For the past year, People’s Arc of Suffolk and St. Ann’s Episcopal Church have worked together on a range of community-based programs that promote independence, inclusion, and service for the intellectually and developmentally disabled community. Collaborations include the church’s soup kitchen and food pantry, where People’s Arc program participants help shop for and deliver groceries to families in need while developing budgeting and independent living skills, as well as the church’s thrift shop and other volunteer initiatives.