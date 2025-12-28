The 2025 Government Shutdown and its Impacts on South Shore Residents

The U.S. Capitol was barricaded behind construction sandbags during the federal government shutdown, but its far-reaching consequences hit close to home as well.

On October 1, 2025, the United States Government Shutdown began. Republicans and Democrats were unable to reach an agreement on arbitration and federal funding. While the average person might not think much of it, this action affected countless people. Federal agencies were forced to stop operations and lay off employees deemed “non-essential.”

If the shutdown had continued through December 1, about 4.5 million federal civilian employees would have had their paychecks withheld, totaling roughly $21 billion in missing wages, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Armed services members still needed to report for duty, even if they might not get paid. This includes the United States Coast Guard (USCG) stationed on Long Island. During the shutdown, they went weeks without pay but still had to show up for work.

When something like this happens, it affects not just the service members but also their families. At times like this, everyone needs to put their political affiliations aside and help their fellow Americans—especially those who show up to defend and serve no matter the circumstances. The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Division 2 out of Babylon, an Irish Catholic fraternal organization that encourages its motto of “Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity,” wasted no time lending aid.

On October 5, AOH donated food to the local Coast Guard families. “Thanks for the donation! We greatly appreciate it,” commented William Joseph Myers IV (currently in the Coast Guard) on a Facebook post about the donation.

Thankfully, as we entered November, service members started receiving their pay again. Funds from the “One Big Beautiful Act” were used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to distribute these paychecks.

With a Coast Guard station on Fire Island, many of the members stationed there have children who attend the Fire Island Union Free School District (UFSD). The district remained on standby, ready to act the moment these families needed their assistance.

“The Fire Island School District is in close communication with its Coast Guard families… [we are] ready to help the families with a food drive or whatever they may need,” the district stated to the Great South Bay News.

The school district also stated that Coast Guard families at Station Fire Island never experienced a pay gap, unlike some federal workers during the shutdown. Still, it acknowledged that the situation was fluid and closely monitored.

Outside of the Coast Guard, New York State (NYS) as a whole felt the impact. According to the NYS experienced a $1.2 billion decline per week ($5.3 billion per month). Additionally, NYS has seen an increase of roughly 2,600 unemployed workers; 1.2% of the state’s workforce is furloughed, and consumer spending from lost wages has declined by an estimated $1.2 billion a month.

Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville has seen the impact firsthand in the community, and on November 8, Saint Ann’s held its annual Christmas fair, which meant a little more to those affected by the shutdown this year.

“We have parishioners who are furloughed, and we’ve opened the food pantry an additional day,” said Rev. Dr. Benjamin James Brenkert, Priest-in-Charge. “Our 24/7 blessings box is emptier, so we have to restock more frequently. Some are leaving messages asking for financial support. We’ve even onboarded a social work intern to support with case management efforts.”

As we enter the holiday season, the shutdown is coming to an end. On November 11, the House voted 222 to 209 to approve a funding package that had previously been at a stalemate. The bill was signed by President Donald J. Trump on November 12, ending the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history.

As many people return to work and essential programs restart, let’s not forget the charitable groups that stepped up. They, too, are American heroes.