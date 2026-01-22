Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Take Over South Shore Mall with “Cookie Palooza” in Bay Shore… and a new cookie was debuted!

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County work on a media project together at South Shore Mall in Bay Shore.

Excitement was in the air as over 900 Girl Scouts descended upon South Shore Mall on the evening of Jan. 16 to kick off the 2026 cookie season. Activities included a “Girl Scouts Got Talent” show, where finalists performed their own original Girl Scout Cookie songs, along with cookie previews and creative snacks. Girl Scouts also created their own original social media content as part of the “Media Girls” program.

However, the night was more than just a fun evening. It also served as a workshop to explore their personal sales journeys, focusing on developing the five skills needed for a successful cookie sale, including marketing and money management.

“They are going to learn about service, inventory, and how to speak to a customer,” said Tammy Severino, President & CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. “It’s an opportunity for them to learn entrepreneurial skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

From Lindenhurst to Northport, troops from all corners of Suffolk County met and networked at the mall.

A new Girl Scout cookie was also introduced, called Exploremores. It is a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème that may become a new favorite—of course, the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas are also here to stay.

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts formed the first troop, and Girl Scout cookie sales started in 1917. During a time when women could not yet vote in the United States, encouraging girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was a game-changer. The tradition continues today with every box sold.

For more information or to buy cookies online, visit gssc.us.