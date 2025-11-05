Suffolk and Nassau County Police Played Hard at Sayville High School Lacrosse Field to Honor a Deceased FDNY Firefighter

Officers from both Suffolk and Nassau County Police Departments took to the lacrosse field at Sayville High School over the weekend of Oct. 18 to play in memory of Fire Department of New York firefighter Joseph Herman, who died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 5, leaving behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“All the guys on the team have played with Herman at one time or another,” said Nassau County coach Drew Viscusi. “This is more than just a game for us. We’re all at an age when we have young kids, and we hope our brothers will do the same for us. It’s not just about raising money—it’s about bringing the community together and showing that we love and support each other, on and off the field.”

To raise funds for Herman’s family, the first “County Line Cup” was launched—a competitive lacrosse game held every year to support charities that help first responders. The legal firm Miller & Caggiano, LLP sponsored the event. The firm has backed similar initiatives, including a prior lacrosse tournament in May featuring teams from Suffolk, Nassau, and New York City.

“As a law firm that represents many first responders, we see firsthand the sacrifices they and their families make,” said Jacob Bloom, attorney at Miller & Caggiano, LLP. “Sponsoring this event is our way of giving back to the community and honoring the memory of Joseph Herman. It’s about standing by those who serve us every day.”

Nassau won the game 9-7. Proceeds from the event, consisting of T-shirt sales and donations, will support the family of Joseph Herman. Donations are also accepted online at fdnyfoundation.org.