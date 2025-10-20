Newspaper cover

Suffolk County Police are Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Mastic Beach Teen Reported as Missing

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Suffolk County Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic Beach teen who has been reported missing.
Suffolk County Police Department are seeking the public’s help in determining the whereabouts of 14-year old Liam Stark.
Photos SCPD.

Suffolk County Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic Beach teen who has been reported missing.

Liam Stark was last seen leaving William Floyd High School property and going into Dunkin’, located at 490 Mastic Road, at approximately 7:10 a.m. on October 17. He was reported missing by family at approximately 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Stark, 14, is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 155 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with navy blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Stark’s location to call 911 or the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

