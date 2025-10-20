Suffolk County Police are Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Mastic Beach Teen Reported as Missing

Suffolk County Police Department are seeking the public’s help in determining the whereabouts of 14-year old Liam Stark.

Suffolk County Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic Beach teen who has been reported missing.

Liam Stark was last seen leaving William Floyd High School property and going into Dunkin’, located at 490 Mastic Road, at approximately 7:10 a.m. on October 17. He was reported missing by family at approximately 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Stark, 14, is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 155 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with navy blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Stark’s location to call 911 or the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.