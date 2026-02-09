Former News 12 Meteorologist Samantha Augeri Wows West Sayville Students with the Weather

Be the weather fair or foul, it must be predicted and reported on. Samantha Augeri helps train the next generation of meteorologists with Sam’s Weather School.

The students and faculty alike were both educated and entertained at Edward J. Bosti Elementary School in West Sayville by the lively presentation of Emmy Award-winning meteorologist Samantha Augeri and her interactive program, Sam’s Weather School.

During her visit, students explored the science of weather systems and the storms they can create, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and blizzards! They also learned how meteorologists predict the weather and why accurate forecasting is so important. The children even took on the role of meteorologists themselves, delivering a weekly weather report in front of a green screen.

Additionally, through hands-on demonstrations designed to make meteorology fun and accessible, students participated in experiments such as creating a “tornado in a box” using dry ice and examining real weather tools to gain a deeper understanding of how weather forms and is studied scientifically.