The Second Week of November: Things Going on Around Town Along the Great South Bay

Friday, November 7

Soft Rock of the ’70s & ’80s at the Boulton Center for Performing Arts

Established in 2022 in New York City, the Yacht Lobsters sail the waves of the butteriest Soft Rock of the ’70s and early ’80s. Their big sound recreates – and at times reimagines – the studio mastery of retro-rock icons like Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Toto, etc. It’s the breezy Yacht Rock cool vibe you know and love, fused with stellar vocals, a full horn section, and unique elements of NOLA funk, classic rock, and jazz improvisation to keep things bouncy, set your mood to festive, and ensure your boat’s a-rockin’. There’s even a tasteful smattering of original music that sounds like it stepped right out of 1978. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Boulton Center, located at 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Tickets are still available at the box office and online.

Saturday, November 8

Zebra 50 at Patchogue Theatre

Long Island adopted sons Zebra continue their 50th-anniversary tour with a long-anticipated show at Patchogue Theatre. Founded in 1975 in New Orleans, Louisiana…and still selling out venues close to 50 years later, Zebra has defied all the odds of most rock groups, by staying together and continuing to evolve their sound throughout the years. All original members, Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann & Guy Gelso are at the top of their game, playing for loyal fans across the country and drawing in new generation fans year after year. Patchogue Theatre of the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street. The show begins at 8 p.m.. Tickets for the show are available at the box office or visiting the Patchogue Theatre website.

Saturday, November 8 & Sunday, November 9

JWC Broadcasting Annual Food Drive

JWC Broadcasting and its roster of six radio stations will host their annual food drive to support the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau’s INTERFACE Thanksgiving Food Drive. This holiday season, consider giving back to our local communities and supporting neighbors in need of a helping hand. Drop-off locations for donations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend of November 8-9. Participating locations include Gala Foods (1759 Middle Country Road, Unit 1, Centereach) and Super Walmart (Boulevard Shopping Center, 901 Boulevard East, Yaphank). All six Broadcasting radio stations will collect nonperishable food donations, including but not limited to canned soups, canned cranberry sauce, instant potatoes, macaroni, and stuffing mix; $10 gift cards to local supermarkets are also accepted to contribute towards purchasing frozen turkeys. To learn more about the INTERFACE Program, call (631) 451-8026.

🇺🇸 Tuesday, November 11

Veterans Day at Fire Island Lighthouse

In appreciation of all the men and women who have served in the United States military branches, Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society is offering free tower tours to all veterans during regular operation hours. Fire Island Lighthouse is located at 1 Burma Road on Fire Island. Parking is available at Robert Moses, Field 5. Visit fireislandlighthouse.com for more information.

Tuesday, November 11

Fleece to Fiber at Suffolk County Farm

Visit the beautifully maintained Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Avenue, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.for an immersive program focused on sheep! Just one of the fabulous creatures that provide us with fiber, there’s much more to learn about sheep than you would think. Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County and expert team members as you deepen your understanding of the seemingly mundane creatures. After the learning portion, attendees will watch Tabbethia of LI Yarn and Farm shear a sheep! You won’t want to miss the opportunity to pet and feed a sheep, create a felting craft and catch a wagon ride! Admission: $20. For reservations and more information, visit eventcreate.com/e/fleecefiber.

Tuesday, November 11

Fall Family Farm Nights

Spend golden hour on the farm after hours at Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank, from 3-5 p.m. at Fall Family Farm Nights! Families can enjoy visiting animals and play areas, taking photos at exclusive photo ops, and sipping on hot cider and hot chocolate! Take a relaxing wagon ride as the sunset illuminates the skyline at the farm. To attend, advanced registration is required. Admission: $40 per family. For registration and more information, visit eventcreate.com/e/fallfamilyfarm.

Wednesday, November 12

Preview Harrow New York

Join Harrow New York for a comprehensive tour of their waterfront campus, attend a presentation and live Q&A session with the team, and enjoy refreshments as you learn more about Harrow New York and its marvelous offerings. This is a free tour that runs from 6 to 7 p.m., but registration is required. Harrow International School New York is located at 500 Montauk Highway in Oakdale. For more information, call 631-869-1572.

Wednesday, November 12

Probability Night at St. Joseph’s University

The Math Honor Society at St. Joseph’s is hosting a Probability Night, featuring games of chance, followed by a basket auction, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be games such as blackjack, Yahtzee, Plinko, and Rock, Paper, Scissors. Betting is with tickets. Additional tickets are also available for purchase ($1 each). This event is limited to 200 people based on our room size. Guarantee your spot by using the QR code on the flyer to register. The cost is $20 for 20 tickets, which includes coffee and cake. We will have additional food available for purchase. This event will be held at St. Joseph’s University’s Patchogue campus at 155 West Roe Blvd.

ONGOING

November 7-16

“The Minutes” at Playcrafters Theatre Company

Playcrafters presents “The Minutes,” by Tracy Letts. The show is a dark comedy that takes place in the fictional, idyllic town of Big Cherry, and shows the inner-workings of a city council meeting full of backstabbing, personal agendas, and pet peeves. Are they dealing with the small-town politics of a potential corruption scandal – or is there something much darker lurking? At Christ Episcopal Church, 64 South Country Road, Bellport. Visit pctc.booktix.com/dept/main/e/MINUTES for tickets.

Through November 22

Shrek the Musical at CMPAC

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy-tale adventure, featuring all-new songs that bring all of the beloved characters to life on stage! Experience the classic tale like never before as it takes the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, with showtimes through November 22. With catchy songs, killer costumes, and an exciting set, nothing is stopping you from experiencing the magic for yourself. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/shrek.

November 8-23

“Five Lesbians Eating Quiche” at BACCA Arts Center

Modern Classics Theater presents Five Lesbians Eating Quiche, by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood at the BACCA Arts Center, located at 149 North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. For tickets and showtimes, visit modernclassicsli.booktix.com/dept/main/e/FLEQ.

November 13-January 4

Annie at the Argyle Theatre

What was once a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Catch a showing of the beloved production just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even further with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and endure the heartwarming storyline that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

Find more local events on events.fireislandnews.com.

PROMOTE YOUR NON-COMMERCIAL EVENT WITH US FOR FREE!!!

It’s easy to do. Submit your form to: events.fireislandnews.com