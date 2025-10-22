Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
West Islip

West Islip Elementary School Unveils New “Buddy Bench” in Honor of Retired Teacher

By Photos courtesy of West Islip School District Posted on
Oquenock Elementary School in the West Islip Union Free School District held a dedication ceremony in its outdoor café to celebrate the installation of the school’s new buddy bench, generously donated by the West Islip Retired Teachers Association (WIRTA) in honor of former West Islip teacher Simonne Harkavy. Twelve WIRTA members were in attendance to join in the celebration. During the ceremony, Oquenock Elementary School Principal Amanda Harvey also honored New York State United Teachers’ Retiree Recognition Day and presented the attending members with flowers.
Buddy benches are emerging on Long Island school playgrounds as a chance for students to bond, and an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved educators.
Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.

Oquenock Elementary School in the West Islip Union Free School District held a dedication ceremony in its outdoor café to celebrate the installation of the school’s new buddy bench, generously donated by the West Islip Retired Teachers Association (WIRTA) in honor of former West Islip teacher Simonne Harkavy. Twelve WIRTA members were in attendance to join in the celebration. During the ceremony, Oquenock Elementary School Principal Amanda Harvey also honored New York State United Teachers’ Retiree Recognition Day and presented the attending members with flowers.

Simonne Harkavy and School Principal Amanda Harvey at the dedication ceremony.
Members of the West Islip Retired Teachers Association.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

More in West Islip

More from our sister sites