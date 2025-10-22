West Islip Elementary School Unveils New “Buddy Bench” in Honor of Retired Teacher

Buddy benches are emerging on Long Island school playgrounds as a chance for students to bond, and an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved educators.

Oquenock Elementary School in the West Islip Union Free School District held a dedication ceremony in its outdoor café to celebrate the installation of the school’s new buddy bench, generously donated by the West Islip Retired Teachers Association (WIRTA) in honor of former West Islip teacher Simonne Harkavy. Twelve WIRTA members were in attendance to join in the celebration. During the ceremony, Oquenock Elementary School Principal Amanda Harvey also honored New York State United Teachers’ Retiree Recognition Day and presented the attending members with flowers.