Oquenock Elementary School in the West Islip Union Free School District held a dedication ceremony in its outdoor café to celebrate the installation of the school’s new buddy bench, generously donated by the West Islip Retired Teachers Association (WIRTA) in honor of former West Islip teacher Simonne Harkavy. Twelve WIRTA members were in attendance to join in the celebration. During the ceremony, Oquenock Elementary School Principal Amanda Harvey also honored New York State United Teachers’ Retiree Recognition Day and presented the attending members with flowers.
West Islip Elementary School Unveils New “Buddy Bench” in Honor of Retired Teacher
Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.