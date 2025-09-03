National Park Service Chooses “Option B” for Fire Island National Seashore Driving Regulations

The National Park Service has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the proposed Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Management Environmental Assessment at Fire Island National Seashore. This decision follows a thorough evaluation of proposed changes to the seashore’s driving regulations.

The Environmental Assessment first opened by Fire Island Notional Seashore has been gathering input from local communities, stakeholders, and the public to since the the spring of 2022, in which three basic alternatives were examined:

Alternative A – No action; continue current management under 1987 regulations and subsequent plans.

Alternative B (Selected) – Modify permit caps; adjust seasonal driving in May, early June, and post-Labor Day; redefine “trip”; classify construction debris under construction/business permits; and allow all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Alternative C – Same as Alternative B, but without permit caps and with different seasonal driving dates. The NPS selected Alternative B with modifications in response to public comments. Proposed regulation changes aim to balance appropriate vehicular access with protection of park resources and visitor safety, consistent with the park’s enabling legislation. Analysis showed no significant impacts requiring an Environmental Impact Statement. Resources considered included dunes, vegetation, wildlife, visitor safety, and local businesses. This decision follows a thorough evaluation of proposed changes to the seashore’s driving regulations, however a statement released by Fire Island National Seashore emphasized that this decision is not the Final Agency Action.