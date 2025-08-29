Possible Suicide at Fire Island Lighthouse

Fire Island Lighthouse was abruptly closed to the public around 2 p.m. today. Rumors spread that someone jumped from the lighthouse tower, resulting in a fatality. News 12 confirms that the West Islip Fire Department was called to the area in response to a reported fall. Calls to officials at the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society are currently not being returned. This is a developing story, and updates will be shared as more information becomes available. Fire Island Lighthouse is under the jurisdiction of Fire Island National Seashore, which is part of the National Park Service. Fire Island Preservation Society, a private not-for-profit organization, operates the facility.