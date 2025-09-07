Keith Snedecor, Local Historian (1963-2025)

Keith Snedecor was scheduled to give a lecture about the history of the South Side Sportsmen’s Club in late June. The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet was excited to host it, and I had planned to assign a correspondent to cover the talk. The subject was interesting, and the promotional materials displayed a picture of his warm, friendly face. The heart attack that took him on May 11, at the age of 62, shook the South Shore Long Island historical community.

“It is with great sadness that we share that our dear friend Keith Snedecor has passed away,” wrote the Oakdale Historical Society on their social media page a few days later. “Keith was a gentle giant of a man who took great pride in the Snedecor family history and their role in introducing this beautiful part of Long Is- land to the rich and famous. For many years, Keith placed wreaths and flowers on the graves of his ancestors… he now joins them, and we mourn his loss.”

Snedecor was a descendant of Snedecor’s Tavern, which was established along the Connetquot River over two centuries ago, taking advantage of a recent expansion of a stagecoach line in 1820. The pristine scenery of the tavern’s location, combined with the fact that, Eliphalet, Snedecor’s wife was said to be an excellent cook, and the presence of good recreational fishing, made the tavern a favored stop among New York City’s elite, and even a destination in itself.

In a short video featuring Snedecor — produced by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (NYS OPRHP) shortly before his passing — he explains that his family’s tavern became so popular over time that sometimes the elite who liked to frequent it couldn’t get a reservation. So a group of high-profile businessmen got together to purchase it, along with the surrounding grounds, and they organized the South Side Sportsmen’s Club in 1866, making the tavern its club headquarters.

Names on the club membership roster included Ulysses S. Grant, General William Tecumseh Sherman, Andrew Carnegie, sugar baron Henry Osborne Havemeyer, and cousins John Ellis and Theodore Roosevelt. However, the Snedecor family remained involved, serving as managers of the club well into the early 20th century.