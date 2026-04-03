Lane Closures on the Robert Moses Causeway Expected to Continue Through April

Alternating lane closures monitored by flag crews will continue from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily until the Robert Moses Causeway bridge inspections are complete.

The one-way alternating traffic pattern that started this week between Ocean Parkway and the Robert Moses Causeway bridge system is expected to continue throughout the month, weather permitting, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announcement on March 30. Flaggers have been stationed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. since then to monitor traffic flow.

Although the NYSDOT implemented this activity to “facilitate annual inspection,” many are questioning if there’s more to it than that after the discovery of a pizza box-sized hole in the roadway of the Fire Island Inlet Bridge, which became the subject of a viral video clip on Feb. 20.

Any year-round Fire Islander will confirm that the alternating traffic pattern closure, although often inconvenient, is a routine part of the bridge system in early spring, as such inspections are undertaken before the busy summer season. However, that hole remains a legitimate concern.

“I appreciate the DOT being responsive and working with our office and Assemblyman Gandolfo’s office to ensure the safety of all our residents,” wrote New York State Assemblyman Michael Durso in a statement on his Facebook page shortly after the inspection was announced.

Durso (R-9th District) and Jarett Gandolfo (R-7th District) sent a joint letter to NYSDOT Regional Director Richard B. Causin, P.E., on Feb. 24, urging an accelerated timeline for the planned rehabilitation of the Robert Moses Causeway system.

“Under the current timeline, the construction phase will not begin until Fall 2027 and is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2028. We are concerned that the bridge will continue to deteriorate as we wait, potentially leading to additional safety concerns, hazards, and closures. We respectfully ask that you begin this critical project in 2026 instead.”

Their joint letter followed Nassau County Executive and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman’s statement on Feb 22, blaming Gov. Kathy Hochul for the condition of Long Island’s bridges and calling for the reintroduction of the State Highway Improvement Program (SHIPs) to maintain and address the needs of New York State’s infrastructure.

“SHIPs is a commonsense solution that empowers local officials to fix problems proactively and cost-effectively instead of waiting for dangerous failures,” Blakeman is quoted as saying in Long Island Life & Politics.

Like potholes on the road, the viral hole in the inlet bridge was probably caused by temperature changes during winter. After being patched with steel plates, the bridge remained in use for the next six weeks before the current alternating traffic pattern was implemented. This annual inspection will help determine what additional repairs are needed before the summer season begins.