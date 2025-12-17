Holiday Cheer is Here with Our December Edition of Great South Bay News

In the heart of December, the holiday edition of Great South Bay News is on its way to newsstands, and we are confident it will enrich your celebrations.

Our photo pages showcase some of the festivities so far, captured by our own Rob Verbeck. At the same time, the events calendar is full of ideas for nearby activities and destinations to make any day of the week feel extra special this time of year. Speaking of things to do, don’t forget to read Jerry Parisi’s theater reviews. Feeling stressed about preparing that big holiday meal? Chef Nancy Sobel offers sage advice: every great meal starts with the right grocery list.

This month’s Roundtable realtors join in the holiday spirit by sharing their gift lists and shopping traditions, while bestselling author Jane L. Rosen has put together a guide to help you find what might be the greatest gift of all. Columnist Chris Verga, also an accomplished author, reflects on holiday traditions with a look at vintage toys and where to find them nearby so that you can stuff some stockings with a touch of nostalgia—and he doesn’t stop there—he also shares a thoughtful history of Christmas on the Great South Bay to provide some context for the season.

However, as a serious monthly news magazine, this issue’s lighthearted content is balanced by timely topics. Reporter Joe Cook discusses the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history: how it impacted people locally and who stepped up to help. Linda Leuzzi reports on how RUMBA in Patchogue has not forgotten the people of Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Joey Macellaro visits Netherbay at Bay Shore as it enters its ninth month of operation. Also, a beloved village trustee in Patchogue is honored with a building dedication; Canine Companions salutes our veterans at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore; and first responders practice joint maneuvers in Sayville to sharpen their skills to help keep us safe.

As we near the final weeks of 2025, it’s also a moment for reflection. Between the canals of every community along the Great South Bay stand our homes and buildings with windows that overlook our beautiful corner of the world—can we commit to doing better? Read our Between the Canals feature story in this issue.

Find Great South Bay News at a newsstand near you, or download a full digital copy from this website. Happy holidays from all of us at Great South Bay News, and we wish you a happy and healthy year to come in 2026.