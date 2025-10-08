October Edition of Great South Bay News Examines the Working Waterfronts Law, a Bay Shore Business Leader, and All Things Halloween

A spooktakular edition of Great South Bay News awaits. Where to go and what to do over the Halloween season, a few ghost stories, but also the quality coverage you have come to expect from us.

The October edition of Great South Bay News will be available on newsstands just before Columbus Day Weekend, and this month’s content is timely and season-appropriate.

The distinguished veteran journalist, Karl Grossman, contributes the cover feature article about the recently passed Working Waterfronts Law in Suffolk County. The legislation was born and sponsored on the East End of Long Island, but its relevance extends to the Great South Bay area and is significant.

In this issue, we also introduce our new Great South Bay Business section. Fire Island and Great South Bay newspapers have consistently reported on our local businesses with dedication, earning a first-place New York Press Association award in this category for their efforts last year. Now, with a dedicated section in place, we can take our coverage to the next level.

That said, it makes sense that Laura Mercogliano, the former owner of Fire Island News, is the main feature in our new business section. Businesswoman and entrepreneur Mercogliano has been a prominent figure in the Bay Shore and Fire Island areas for years. However, her work is primarily rooted in her practice at Advanced Counseling Associates. Her successful Bay Shore practice, which has been operating for over 25 years, is about to embark on a new chapter, and she shares all the details with us in this issue.

In our ‘Between the Canals’ real estate section, local realtor experts from the Real Estate Roundtable share their thoughts on the market after the summer rush and the upcoming fall season. Meet the area mosaic artist who uses her skills to transform homes inside and out. Then, environmental writer Joe Cook writes about the $20 million secured for Suffolk County to upgrade septic systems – a story every Long Island homeowner dependent on a septic system on their property should read.

Of course, October is the month of Halloween, and we celebrate it with ghost stories and a community calendar full of trick-or-treat themed fun. All this and more awaits within the pages of Great South Bay News.