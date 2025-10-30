November Begins – Things To Do Over the Week Ahead Along the Great South Bay

Saturday, November 1

Fall Festival, Craft & Collectible Show

The Greater Patchogue Historical Society, in partnership with Avery Homestead County Park, will host the annual Fall Festival at 29 South Country Road, East Patchogue, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy an array of antiques and collectibles, a crafts show, and vendors. This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, November 1

Sayville Fan Fest

The 5th Annual Sayville Fan Fest will be held at the Sayville Library, 88 Greene Avenue, Sayville, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Embrace your inner nerd and celebrate the wonderful world of fandoms at the Comic-Con-style event, featuring amazing guests, events, and activities for all ages! This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, November 1

Empowered Autumn Festival

Empowered Path Holistic Expos will host an Autumn Festival at P&A Park, 21 Pearsall Avenue, Deer Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will experience over 100 wellness vendors, food trucks, psychic healers, and much more! This event is FREE to attend. For information, call (516) 639-6903.

Thursday, November 6

Movies Turning 50

The Islip Arts Council (IAC) and AARP Long Island present Movies Turning 50, a celebration of classic films turning 50 years old! Enjoy a screening of Tommy at Sayville Movie Theater, 103 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, at 7 p.m. Registration is required; visit isliparts.org for details.

Saturday, November 8 & Sunday, November 9

JWC Broadcasting Annual Food Drive

JWC Broadcasting and its roster of six radio stations will host their annual food drive to support the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau’s INTERFACE Thanksgiving Food Drive. This holiday season, consider giving back to our local communities and supporting neighbors in need of a helping hand. Drop-off locations for donations will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. over the weekend of November 8-9. Participating locations include Gala Foods (1759 Middle Country Road, Unit 1, Centereach) and Super Walmart (Boulevard Shopping Center, 901 Boulevard East, Yaphank). All six Broadcasting radio stations will collect nonperishable food donations, including but not limited to canned soups, canned cranberry sauce, instant potatoes, macaroni, and stuffing mix; $10 gift cards to local supermarkets are also accepted to contribute towards purchasing frozen turkeys. To learn more about the INTERFACE Program, call (631) 451-8026.

ONGOING EVENTS

November 1-November 22

Shrek The Musical at CMPAC

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy adventure, featuring all-new songs that bring all of the beloved characters to life on stage! Experience the classic tale like never before as it takes the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, with showtimes through November 22. With catchy songs, killer costumes, and an exciting set, there’s nothing stopping you from experiencing the magic for yourself. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/shrek.

November 7-16

“The Minutes” at Playcrafters Theatre Company

Playcrafters presents “The Minutes,” by Tracy Letts. The show is a dark comedy that takes place in the fictional, idyllic town of Big Cherry, and shows the inner-workings of a city council meeting full of backstabbing, personal agendas, and pet peeves. Are they dealing with the small-town politics of a potential corruption scandal – or is there something much darker lurking? At Christ Episcopal Church, 64 South Country Road, Bellport. Visit pctc.booktix.com/dept/main/e/MINUTES for tickets.

GIVE BACK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Thanksgiving Food Drive

The annual INTERFACE Thanksgiving Food Drive will accept donations from October 14 through November 13. Providing meals for almost 1,500 families last year, the program aims to reach more community members this season. Donations of canned goods and non-perishable foods will be collected at various locations across the island. For a detailed list of accepted donations and drop-off locations, please call (631) 451-8011.

Keep Islip Clean Card Recycling Drive

Keep Islip Clean (KIC) is accepting New and Used Any-Occasion Greeting Cards on behalf of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children! Donations can be dropped off at the KIC Office, 660 Main Street, Islip. For details, call (631) 224-2627.

SOCKTOBER: Sock & Glove Drive

The Bay Shore Lions Club will be collecting donations of new socks and gloves to support our neighbors in need this holiday season from October 1 to November 30. Donations will be accepted at three locations in Bay Shore: Pride Embroidery (34 W Main Street), Variety Florist (45 2nd Avenue), and Dime (380 E Main Street). Your contributions will be distributed in Bay Shore through local food pantries.

Lighthouse Mission Thanksgiving Help

Help the Mission make a difference in the lives of local families by donating to the Thanksgiving season food distributions at Lighthouse Mission, 1543 Montauk Highway, Bellport. Donations of fresh/frozen turkeys, fresh/canned veggies, stuffing, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving staples are needed by November 15. Consider grabbing an extra can while you’re shopping to help someone in need this season. For more information, visit lighthousemission.com.

Long Island Cares: Gather & Give

For years, Adopt a Family united donors and volunteers to help households celebrate holidays with dignity, comfort and a full table. This legacy lives on through Gather & Give: A Holiday Food Giving Drive, hosted by Long Island Cares. A holiday shopping list of necessary donations is viewable online; participants are asked to shop for items from this list to contribute to the initiative. Donations can be dropped off at the LIC Center or partner sites through December. For the full holiday shopping list, drop-off locations and other ways to contribute, visit licares.org/holiday-food-drive/.