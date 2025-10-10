Columbus Day Weekend and Beyond: Great South Bay Area Events Through mid-October

The Fall Festival at Sagtikos and “Mourning at the Manor” Great South Bay favorite fall favorite to get you in the spirit of things before Halloween.

Saturday, October 11

Keeper’s Craft Tasting 2025

The annual beer and wine tasting fundraiser in support of the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society (FILPS) will be held at the Fire Island Lighthouse from 3 to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, local oysters, the Swell Taco food truck, a silent auction, games, and a variety of local craft beverages! Tickets will be on sale soon at fireislandlighthouse.com.

Halloween Thriller Fright Festival

Get ready for a night of music, art, and Halloween madness at the ListenUp! Long Island Halloween Thriller Festival at Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue, from 5p.m. to midnight. Including performances from 13 incredible live bands, a $500 cash costume contest, spooky Halloween art exhibits, and themed drink specials—making it the ultimate night out. General Admission: $25; VIP options are available.

Sunday, October 12

North Babylon & West Babylon 5K

The North Babylon and West Babylon Chamber of Commerce will host a 5K Run/Walk, starting at the North Babylon Pool House, 151 Phelps Lane, North Babylon, at 8 a.m. Registrants receive an event t-shirt and a finisher medal, regardless of their place. Proceeds from this event support the North Babylon Food Pantry at St. Paul’s Reformed Church. To register or support the event, visit events.elitefeats.com/25northbabylon.

Fall Festival & Mourning at the Manor

Reel in the fall with a day of activities at Sagtikos Manor, 677 West Montauk Highway, Bay Shore, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy craft demonstrators, sheep shearing, children’s activities, a puppet show, live music, and food vendors. Featured is Mourning at the Manor, a historic reenactment of a Victorian wake. Join in the reenactment of the funeral procession and meet some of the family spirits along the way! Admission:

$12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for children.

Monday, October 13

Fall Hike & Yoga Class on the Beach

Happy and Free Yoga will host a Fall Hike & Yoga Class on the beach at Robert Moses State Park, Field 5, at 10 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a short hike to the Fire Island Lighthouse and a yoga flow on the beach! The perfect way to unwind and connect with nature on our own shores! Admission: $28.52 per person. For reservations and more information, visit livehappyandfree.com.

Week of October 14- October 20

Long Island Oyster Week

The creators of Long Island Restaurant Week have teamed up with two passionate oyster lovers to launch Oyster Week across the Island! Specials range from location, but the delectable oysters remain exquisite. For details, visit oysterweekli.com.

ONGOING

Beautiful, The Carole King Musical at CMPAC

Witness the exquisite show, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, on the main stage at CMPAC, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running through October 19! The inspiring tale about a girl who became King, with a stirring book by Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath, this show is a phenomenon filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Snag your tickets now at cmpac.com.

Sister Act at the Argyle Theater

Broadway comes to Babylon as Sister Act takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a genuinely moving story, Sister Act will leave you speechless. Catch performances on the main stage, running through October 26! The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on opening night. Times on other dates vary. Check with the online box office for times, tickets, and additional information at argyletheatre.com/sisteract.

“The Wizard of Oz” at Argyle Theatre

We’re off to see the wizard at The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, as an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz takes the stage! Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless tale will transport you and your little ones somewhere over the rainbow. Performances run through October 26! For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/the-wizard-of-oz.

Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch at CMPAC

Casper the friendly ghost has nothing on this non-conformist witch, who’d rather be chic than shock, as Annabelle Broom takes the stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931, Montauk Highway, through November 1. The enchanting children’s musical about a young witch whose love of fashion keeps her in hot water with her elders, set to a catchy soundtrack. Come in costume for the chance to win a prize! For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

Find more events in our most recent edition of Great South Bay News. Submit your non-commercial event to us for publication at no charge here: events.fireislandnews.com