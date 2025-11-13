“Ebenezer the Traveler” Returns to the Mortal Plane with a Sequel on the Way

Austen Shane as Tiny Tim, Michael Bertolini as Jacob Marley, Jerry Parisi as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Amanda Rae Dodson as his sister Fan from “Ebenezer the Traveler.”

“A pure joy to work with this team,” said director Joe Valenti as the movie Ebenezer the Traveler wrapped its last scene at the Hawkins House in Yaphank, Long Island.

We all know the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol. He spent Christmas Eve being guided through a reflection of his life by three spirits, repented, and when he awoke the next morning, he was a changed man—or at least, that’s what we’re led to assume, since that’s where the tale ends.

However, sometimes an ending is just the place for an all-new beginning. This is where the untold twist in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge begins.

After the merriest day of his long and mostly miserable life, upon returning home from finally accepting that long-standing Christmas dinner invitation from his nephew Fred, Scrooge falls victim to someone’s foul idea of revenge.

The day after Christmas finds Ebenezer suddenly much less merry and much more dead. Then, an unscheduled meeting with the Assistant Under-Secretary for Undead Affairs finds him sentenced to seven years in limbo. So much for happy endings, or beginnings.

Upon his release, Ebenezer finds himself reunited with his old partner, Jacob Marley, a no-longer-quite-so-Tiny-Tim, and his beloved sister, Fan. Together, they are tasked with earning their own redemptions and regaining Scrooge’s second chance by crossing through time and the mortal plane to help guide others who are in danger of losing their own way.

Their first journey leads them to modern-day Oklahoma and into the life of a young mother doing her best to support what family she has left. Angel Lynn dreams of something better. She dreams of a life on stage. But sometimes dreams can turn into nightmares. Bound under the thumb of a ruthless manager, played by Christopher Brian Roach (Kevin Can Wait), she finds herself forced into a situation where one wrong decision could ruin everything and cost them all dearly.

Ebenezer, Fan, Jacob, and Tiny Tim must work like their souls depend on it to save her before time runs out—because they do. Other notable names include Lou Martini Jr. of The Sopranos fame and Sean McNabb of Sons of Anarchy, who flew in from Los Angeles because he wanted to be part of the series. For an indie film, the 62-member cast is huge.

Ebenezer the Traveler, a feature film, is based on a concept by Jerry Parisi; written by Leland R. Prater; and directed, shot, and edited by Valenti. The movie is produced by Gerard and Joann Parisi of Woodward City Productions, in partnership with Valenti Vision Films and in association with Convoke Media.

Shot primarily on Long Island, as well as in New York City, New Jersey, and the great state of Oklahoma, Ebenezer the Traveler debuted on over two dozen streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon, DirecTV, and Dish Network, along with

over 20 more streaming channels on December 6, followed by being available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Released through Gravitas Ventures in the United States and Canada, this feature-length movie is a family feature film winner, having amassed a staggering 23 individual awards from film festivals nationwide, including Best Feature Film at the Hollywood Blvd Film Festival (2024) and the Made In Huntington Film & TV Festival (2025); Best Actor at the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival (2024) and the Roosevelt Island Film Festival (2025); and Best Musical Score at the International Independent Film Awards (2025) and the Always Late TV Movie Awards (2025).

This film was truly a labor of love and a commitment to bringing an all-new continuation of the lives and stories of the classic characters from A Christmas Carol to a new generation, and it succeeded.

In the month leading up to the film’s holiday release, the trailer saw over 30,000 visits as viewers eagerly peered at what was to come this Christmas: a promise of cheer, hope, faith, family, and song.

Audiences were reintroduced to Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by Parisi, along with his sister Fan (Amanda Rae Dodson), Jacob Marley (Michael Bertolini), and a no-longer-so-tiny-Tim (Austen Shane) as they crossed time and the mortal plane, united to save a young mother and family from a terrible outcome. Another notable piece of the movie is the two songs, “You Do What You Have to Do” and “How I Missed You Christmas,” which won Best Original Song, along with the movie winning Best Original Score. The songs were sung and performed by Emily Jeanne Phillips, written by Valenti, and featured music by Anthony Rodriguez of Walk Sound. The songs can be heard on the radio and are available on many music platforms.

You can see more about the movie by visiting WoodwardCityProductions.com or EbenezerTheTraveler.com. With a blend of comedy, action, drama, and original music, the stage is now set for more to come—a sequel, Ghosts of Futures Past, is in creation now.