On Fire Island’s sandy outer beach of Smith Point Beach in Shirley, 18-year-old Alexander Murphy, of Sayville, was arrested by Suffolk County Police after stabbing a 17-year-old minor with a knife, shortly after 6 p.m. on the evening of August 16.
The minor, whose name is being withheld, is a resident of Selden. He was stabbed in the back while the two were engaging in a physical altercation. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Murphy also received hospital treatment for minor injuries as a result of the altercation. He has been charged with 2nd Assault Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip upon his release from the hospital.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.
A criminal charge is an accusation. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.