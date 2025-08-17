On Fire Island’s sandy outer beach of Smith Point Beach in Shirley, 18-year-old Alexander Murphy, of Sayville, was arrested by Suffolk County Police after stabbing a 17-year-old minor with a knife, shortly after 6 p.m. on the evening of August 16.

The minor, whose name is being withheld, is a resident of Selden. He was stabbed in the back while the two were engaging in a physical altercation. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries. Murphy also received hospital treatment for minor injuries as a result of the altercation. He has been charged with 2nd Assault Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip upon his release from the hospital.