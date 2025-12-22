As a South Shore Realty Expert, what are some holiday gifts that you have noticed trending among clients, or are your personal secrets to gift-giving for the season?

Debbie Carpluk

As a realtor, showing homes during the holidays has always been my favorite time of year. I truly love seeing the different ideas people have—from personalized stockings on a mantel or staircase to unique tree-decorating styles, both inside and out. Driving through neighborhoods at night during this season still reminds me of my childhood, when we’d ride around and “rate” holiday lights on a scale of 1 to 10. I must have known, deep down as a child, that real estate would be my lifelong profession. One of my personal and unique Christmas gift-giving traditions is my special gift-wrapping style, where all of my wrapping paper features complementary colors and patterns with no use of name tags. Only I know which pattern belongs to each person. This allows me to scatter the presents under the tree, and on Christmas morning, the fun begins as everyone gets their own swatch of paper and figures out which gifts are theirs. It adds some fun to tradition as everyone counts how many gifts under the tree share the same pattern and who was on Santa’s naughty or nice list.

In the glow of the holiday season, I find myself drawn to the brilliance of real estate. Luxury in these circles weren’t loud; they were a subtle fragrance, a calm presence, a soaring ceiling with architectural sophistication. The coffered ceilings, complemented by thick crown moldings, were simply stunning. I’m captivated by the rich textures that fill the home with timeless holiday elegance. From cream velvet bows cascading down a stately tree with gold holiday accents and crystal ornaments to lush greenery that elegantly drapes the grand banister, the natural beauty resonates. I am instantly enthralled by the warmth of the holiday season. Dimmed lights and a roaring fireplace gleam throughout the home. A tall pair of heirloom wood nutcrackers stand proudly in the foyer, nostalgic sentinels, reminiscent of holidays past. In a nearby gift-wrapping room, presents gleam in cream and gold, tied with handmade velvet bows and tiny crystal-framed family photos. At the center of it all is a grand dining table dressed in fine linens, delicate China, and shimmering crystal stemware that catch the warm glow of a lush candlelit centerpiece—even the chairs, adorned with crushed velvet bows, whisper of thoughtful holiday design. As I leave, I carry with me an appreciation for the effortless grace that defines true holiday luxury—where simplicity and splendor meet.

Fire Island in winter is quiet and enchanting. Snow covers the dunes, the beach is wide and empty, and you often see more deer than people. Away from summer crowds, the communities feel cozy and familiar, with many regular faces, and the holiday season takes on a uniquely reflective, warm charm. In this peaceful setting, the most meaningful gifts celebrate the island lifestyle. Jewelry by local designer Kenny Goodman, driftwood serving boards, and coastal-themed artwork crafted from shells and beach glass showcase the beauty of Fire Island even when it’s covered in snow. Personalized house signs or watercolor portraits of a home become keepsakes to treasure for years. Practical gifts that embrace island life are especially valued year-round. Cozy throws for chilly evenings by the fire or insulated mugs for ferry rides through the cold winter winds make perfect seasonal gifts. At the same time, a Priority bike, a new wagon, a Fair Harbor bathing suit, or a Cool Cabana are essential, thoughtful gifts for summer. On Fire Island, the best gifts reflect the spirit of the island itself. They are personal, practical, and filled with the beauty of snow-dusted beaches, quiet streets, and playful deer, making the holiday season truly memorable for anyone who calls the island home.

While a thoughtful gift during the holiday season is always appreciated, I prefer to give (and receive) experiential gifts rather than material ones. Whether it’s tickets to a concert or sporting event, a weekend getaway, or a dream vacation, nothing beats a gift that creates memories! In my daily life as a Fire Island real estate broker, we often see summer vacation rentals given as gifts for a spouse. Instead of giving your husband or wife another holiday pajama set or cozy slippers, why not surprise them with a fantastic family beach vacation? Especially when shopping for someone who “has everything,” a trip or a class to learn a new skill can be much more meaningful than another trinket or holiday sweater. If a trip isn’t within your budget, a massage or spa day is always a good choice—who doesn’t love a little pampering?