Denise Gibson: Grand Marshal of the 2026 Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Denise Gibson is a marketing and development specialist who spent nearly 15 years as a television network account executive at CBS. She also grew up in Bay Shore. Gibson has remained dedicated to St. Patrick’s Day and has used her talents to keep the Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade financially sustainable. Her dedication is now being recognized as she becomes the third woman to be named Grand Marshal of this favorite Great South Bay event.

Great South Bay News (GSBN): Where did you grow up, and how did your youth shape you?

Denise Gibson (DG): I was born and raised in Bay Shore; my mother grew up here. This has always been home, and it will always be a place I’ll call home. I have early family ties to St. Patrick’s Church, which remains a strong influence in my life. I am very grateful to have such a wonderful parish and faith-based community surrounding me. I attended St. Patrick’s School and Bay Shore High School alongside my two sisters, so we were all part of a wide community of unbelievable people. I have friends I have known all my life from those school days, who I still see weekly. This community is a special place where people choose to come back.

GSBN: What is your history with St. Patrick’s?

DG: Early on, my mother, Carol, was very involved with the church. She helped start the hospitality center and the food pantry, which has now blossomed into an incredible program run by Carrie Ostroff in our ministry. During my time at St. Patrick’s, we volunteered to give back by supporting neighbors who might not have what they need. We helped my mother during the holidays, delivering baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is a big difference between simply giving money and actively using your skills to help others. I’ve learned to get my hands dirty and apply my skills to make a real impact in the community.

GSBN: After working for CBS, how have you spent your retirement?

DG: I knew I would keep helping the church in any way I could after retiring. What eventually came my way was organizing and managing the CYO Basketball Program. This program has existed for decades, serving over 10,000 kids since it started. I thought it would be smaller when I took on the role, but it’s been four years now, and it’s been a wonderful experience. We hold clinics for all age groups and genders, coordinating different games and practice times at the gym. I played CYO basketball when I was young, so seeing and hearing kids in the same school I grew up in is an incredible feeling.

GSBN: What is your history with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

DG: The parade has always been close to my heart. When it was moved from Brentwood to Bay Shore in its first year, I was asked to help with the transition. I enjoyed the excitement of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at a parade in Bay Shore and using my talents to help raise funds for the event. I created a journal and sponsorship opportunities for the St. Patrick’s Parade, going around to local businesses to seek support. The journal featured well-wishes for the Grand Marshal and helped cover the parade’s expenses. Many people don’t realize how much it costs to run a parade, including donations to performance groups and gathering materials. Using my skills, I helped the parade succeed and reach its full potential.

GSBN: What was your reaction when you found out you were asked to be this year’s Grand Marshal?

DG: It’s a great honor, and it can be quite overwhelming. I will do everything I can to pray for a beautiful day and to create a parade that lasts forever. Having fundraised for over 20 years, I will always support the committee and do my part to help maintain the parade and ensure its success. It’s a constant reminder of how special this place is. This event is one of the main things people look forward to each year. I enjoy spreading the message of happiness and joy while celebrating this day of Irish heritage.

GSBN: The majority of Grand Marshals have been men in previous years. What do you think about this, and how do you feel about representing women in this prestigious role?

DG: Our first female Grand Marshal was Angie Carpenter in 2016, so following in a Town Supervisor’s position is overwhelming. I’m humbled in the company of those before me. It truly is a part of making sure that all young girls, whatever age you are, are represented and can say they’re all part of what we do, and why we do the things we do. Certainly, being the third female in this role is truly an honor. It’s crazy and unfathomable.

GSBN: Do you have a favorite memory from a past parade?

DG: In the early years, we aimed to support all the local businesses and get more involved with the parade. I looked forward to the Grand Marshal’s Dinner every year, which is held at Captain Bill’s. During the parade, I was responsible for the procession, announcing groups as they began to march and keeping everyone organized. Later, I took charge of the reviewing stand, making sure the parade stayed in order. I also helped decide the best float and the best pipe and drum band for each event.

GSBN: What do you love the most about this community?

DG: This community has a strong sense of giving back; these neighbors are always aware of others’ needs. We receive support week after week, holiday after holiday. I’d like to say we’re very faith-based, showing support for each other in any capacity, whether in school, at work, or in faith.