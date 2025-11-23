Homecoming Celebration Take Center Stage Across Great South Bay School Districts

The Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms played the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats at their homecoming game on Sept. 20, winning with an impressive 48-0 victory.

School spirit pride shone brightly across the Great South Bay area school district, as the Homecoming football games and all the festivities that surround them, such as parades, cheerleading squads, and the Homecoming queens and kings, reigned with bright faces.

Those districts included Blue Point, East Islip, Lindenhurst, West Babylon, and West Islip, which all played hard. The grand spectacle featured pep rallies, the varsity athletes, and enthusiastic students cheering on their teams. There were decisive victories, as well as noble defeats, but there were no losers among these fine teams – only valiant efforts and true sportsmanship.