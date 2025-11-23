Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
East Islip

Homecoming Celebration Take Center Stage Across Great South Bay School Districts

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Bayport-Blue Point High School
The Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms played the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats at their homecoming game on Sept. 20, winning with an impressive 48-0 victory.
Photo courtesy of Bayport-Blue Point School District.

School spirit pride shone brightly across the Great South Bay area school district, as the Homecoming football games and all the festivities that surround them, such as parades, cheerleading squads, and the Homecoming queens and kings, reigned with bright faces.

Those districts included Blue Point, East Islip, Lindenhurst, West Babylon, and West Islip, which all played hard. The grand spectacle featured pep rallies, the varsity athletes, and enthusiastic students cheering on their teams. There were decisive victories, as well as noble defeats, but there were no losers among these fine teams – only valiant efforts and true sportsmanship.

The Bayport-Blue Point cheer team gave a spirited performance during the homecoming halftime show. Photo courtesy of Bayport-Blue Point School District.
Hail, hail to Zoe B. and Vincent S. – the Bayport-Blue Point High School Homecoming Queen and King, Class of 2026. Photo courtesy of Bayport-Blue Point School District.

 

East Islip had a pep rally in advance of the Homecoming to pump up the fans.  Photo courtesy of East Islip School District.
East Islip Homecoming Queens Brooke Andresen and Sage Lyons.  Photo courtesy of East Islip School District.
The Redmen, East Islip’s undefeated varsity football team won a decisive 61-21 homecoming victory over Smithtown East on Sept. 27.  Photo courtesy of East Islip School District.
The Lindenhurst High School Bulldogs delivered an unforgettable Homecoming performance on October 18, soundly defeating the Bayshore Marauders with a final score of 45-7.  Photo courtesy of Lindenhurst School District.
The victory capped a day of celebration that began with the annual Homecoming parade along Wellwood Avenue. The Lindenhurst Fire Department also took part in the procession. Photo courtesy of Lindenhurst School District.
The celebration continued on the football field, where Lindenhurst’s cheer squad and award-winning marching band put on performances that wowed the crowd. Photo courtesy of Lindenhurst School District.
The West Babylon Marching Eagles Band led the homecoming parade down Little East Neck Road on Oct. 4.Photo courtesy of West Babylon School District.
In the school colors of blue and gold, West Babylon fans packed the stands to cheer the West Babylon Eagles on! Photo courtesy of West Babylon School District.
Despite a hard-fought effort, the West Babylon Eagles fell to Selden’s Newfield High School Wolverines, with a final score of 7-28. The team showed determination and sportsmanship throughout the game, earning the applause of an enthusiastic crowd. Photo courtesy of West Babylon School District.
West Islip’s celebration kicked off at Westbrook Elementary School, where the children learn fandom early! Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.
Halftime festivities featured stellar performances by the West Islip High School Lionettes, kicking high. Photo courtesy of West Islip Historic Society.
The West Islip Lions defeated the Rocky Point Eagles 14-7 on Oct. 11. The victory was secured by a game-winning touchdown pass with 26 seconds left in the game, and it marked the 100th career win for West Islip coach Steve Mileti. Photo courtesy of West Islip School District.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

Related Articles

More from our sister sites