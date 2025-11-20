Teen Stabs Teen in Brightwaters Village

A 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday night for stabbing another male of the same age during an altercation that took place in Brightwaters Village, at a parking lot behind commercial buildings on Orinoco Drive.

Suffolk County Police arrived on the scene after a 911 call was made to find the youth injured with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

After an investigation, the accused minor was arrested at his home and charged with Gang Assault in the 2nd Degree. He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned today at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation remains ongoing. Suffolk County Police Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.