A Summer of Fun Festivals: Great South Bay Shines this Summer with Outdoor Block Parties for all Ages

From block parties to a waterfront celebration to an art show that attracts thousands, summer is a time to explore everything communities along the Great South Bay have to offer. From Babylon to Patchogue, you’ll want to circle the dates for these summer festivals on your calendar.

Babylon Village Block Party

The Babylon Village Block Party is a summer favorite. People come for live music, food trucks, vendors and dining at local restaurants. Deer Park Avenue is closed to traffic from Main Street to Park Avenue to accommodate the crowd that typically numbers between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

“It’s a big night for restaurants,” said Kayla Erb, vice president of events for the Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce, which presents the block party along with South Shore University Hospital.

The block party will take place from 5-9 p.m. on three Thursdays: June 4, July 16 and Aug. 20. The June 4 event will be Pride-themed and presented in coordination with Babylon Pride.

Live music stages are set up outside Lily Flanagan’s Pub, at 345 Deer Park Avenue, and at the corner of Main Street and Deer Park Avenue. Some restaurants may also feature outdoor performances. There will also be plenty of fun activities for the kids, including a bounce house and the chance to have a photo taken with a costumed princess.

Bay Shore

Alive by the Bay

This Tuesday night tradition has drawn crowds to Main Street in Bay Shore for its music, outdoor dining, shopping, and entertainment since 2017. The event typically attracts between 7,000 and 10,000 people.

“It highlights everything that’s great about Bay Shore,” said Mike McElwee, director and founder of the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee, which presents the event.

There will be loads of music from bands including Tradewinds, Decadia, and Rich Mahogany, playing at four outdoor stages set up at Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue, the Boulton Center, and the West End. This year, Alive by the Bay will be held from 5-9 p.m. on June 30, July 14, July 28 and Aug. 11, with a rain date of Aug. 18.

Town of Islip SeaFest

Saturday, June 13

2-8 p.m.

Bay Shore Marina on South Clinton Avenue

Come to SeaFest for the food, music, and sweeping views of Great South Bay. It’s the eighth year for the event, which is presented by the Town of Islip.

“We’ve got the most incredible venue,” Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

Visitors can enjoy offerings from the beer garden or food trucks, including Cousins Maine Lobster and Krazy Knish, as well as the Strong’s Marine boat show and live music. Four bands will take turns onstage throughout the day. Beatles tribute band Penny Lane performs at 2 p.m. Let It Bleed, a Rolling Stones tribute band, takes the stage at 3:30 p.m. Blink 180 Who, a Who tribute band, performs at 5 p.m. Milagro, a Santana tribute band, wraps up the day at 6:30 p.m. Head over to Benjamin Beach for shell painting and other arts and crafts for children.

There is onsite parking, or visitors can take a shuttle bus from either the Gibson Street/Ocean Avenue or Gibson Street/Maple Avenue parking lots.

Bay Shore Arts Festival

Sunday, June 14

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Street in downtown Bay Shore

It is the 25th year for this summer favorite, which typically draws more than 20,000 people. This year is expected to be bigger than ever, with more than 120 vendors and more than 20 artists.

“It’s just a great day of community,” said Edward Fraser, president of the Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce and deputy commissioner of the Bay Shore Business Improvement District, both of which organize the event.

Restaurants set up tables on Main Street, which is closed to traffic. There will be music throughout the day at the Bandshell, with performances by The Chasing Time Band, Tradewinds, the Hibernian Festival Singers, the Babylon Chorale, Greater Nassau Chorus and students from Bay Shore High School and Middle School. Splashes of Hope will also be doing face painting for children.

Lindenhurst

Wednesdays on Wellwood

Back and bigger than ever, the popular midweek event has expanded to three nights this year, up from two last year. There will be additional vendors and bands, with live music at three locations along North and South Wellwood Avenue, which will be closed to traffic from John Street to Gates Avenue.

“There’s plenty of stuff for the kids,” said Samantha Tomei, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. This includes bounce houses, mini-golf, and other kid-friendly activities at the Lindenhurst gazebo.

This year’s Wednesdays on Wellwood are July 15 (Rain date July 22), Aug. 12 (Rain date Aug. 19), and Sept. 23 (Rain date Sept. 30) from 4-9 p.m.

The bands scheduled to play on July 15 are Social Gold, Ready in 10, and Radio Active.

Wednesdays on Wellwood is presented by the Lindenhurst Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Lindenhurst.

Patchogue

Alive After Five

The granddaddy of South Shore street festivals celebrates its 25th anniversary and returns to Main Street in downtown Patchogue starting Thursday, July 2, from 5-9 p.m. The festivities include restaurants along the Patchogue River. Opening night will feature Americana music, including a country singer, said Maria Scheuring, who chairs the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s festival committee.

Alive After Five always brings the music, and this year is no different, with eight stages set up around town.

“It’s really a music festival,” Scheuring said.

Other dates for this summer standout are July 16, July 30, and Aug. 13 with a rain date of Aug. 20.