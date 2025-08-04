Letters to the Editor: Creative Collaboration

To the Editor,

I am excited to announce the creation of Badge 206 Fire Safety. Sponsored by the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department, this program aims to educate, communicate, and provide simple solutions for fire safety. It is a plan to reduce preventable fires. Badge 206 is provided in the same spirit as public service announcements.

I chose to focus on this project because it gives me a sense of purpose. It is also a platform for creative people to show their skills and do some good at the same time.

I am seeking artists, illustrators, cartoonists, musicians, filmmakers, graphic designers, and any other individuals who wish to contribute their creative skills to an educational program.

The Ocean Bay Park Fire Department has endorsed Badge 206 Fire Safety. We proudly stand with fellow firefighters. The best fire is the one that doesn’t happen. Don’t take fire safety for granted.

Interested? Then stop by my gallery in Ocean Bay Park, and let’s talk.

Kenny Goodman

Letters to the Editor are the authors opinions. Email your letter for consideration (350 words or less advised) to editor@fireislandnews.com.