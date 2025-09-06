Point-to-Point Run on Fire Island

Running from the western tip of Fire Island to the eastern tip and back again is 65 miles total. It’s not for the casual jogger or the faint of heart. However, Adam Gibbs, Niki Gibbs, Dan Ziluca, and Tim O’Donoghue have been doing it for the past 10 summers.

“My husband, Adam, founded this annual run and came up with the challenge,” explained Niki Gibbs. “Every summer we get Captain Kevin to pick us up at 4:30 a.m. in Saltaire, and boat us out to the east, where we jump off and run the 32 miles to Democrat Point. The run is mostly all sand. This year because we left from our house in Saltaire and ran west to Demo point with flashlights at 3:30 a.m., hitting the west end first, then turning around to run back west 32 miles later and then returning to our home in Saltaire. The run was about 65 miles with water stops to fill our running vests at Davis Park and Smith Point.”