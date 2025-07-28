South Shore’s West End Beach Breakdown: A Local Guide to Your Beach Day Trip

Planning a beach day on Long Island’s South Shore? It’s not always obvious which spot will best suit your vibe. Sure, you could do a quick Google search, but nothing compares to experiencing these picturesque places firsthand. Luckily, I’m here to assist. Whether you’re a surfer, sunset chaser, or someone just looking to relax with your toes in the sand, each beach along the South Shore has its own personality. Here’s a quick breakdown to help you decide where to roll out your towel next time the sun’s out.

Robert Moses State Park

If you’re traveling by car, Robert Moses State Park is one of the most convenient options, thanks to easy car access and multiple parking fields. Queue up your favorite song and roll the windows down as you cross the Robert Moses Bridge—you’ll be wholly transported into beach mode. Each summer, specific fields are open to the public. Expect a small entry fee, unless you’ve got an Empire Pass (so squeeze everyone in the car). At select fields, you’ll find newly renovated beach bars! When the sun gets a little too unbearable, there’s always a place to cool down and sip a cold drink. Concession stands sell classic beach eats and ice cream, and on select evenings, you might even catch a sunset yoga session right on the sand! Lifeguards are on duty at these locations until sunset. Sit near the flags if you’re with little ones.

Bonus: If you park at Field 5, Kismet and the Fire Island Lighthouse are just steps away via a beautiful path through the dunes and nature preserve.

Kismet

The only town on Fire Island accessible by foot and sharing a bayside with the Fire Island Lighthouse, Kismet is one of the places that feels like classic Fire Island. The proximity to Field 5 makes it dangerously easy to feel like you’ve been swept away to a beach vacation. Perhaps you’re with your family and looking for a place to escape. Head over to the Kismet Inn for air conditioning and classic bar food, or stop in the Red Wagon Emporium for some bayside shopping!

Gilgo Beach

The spot for surfers and those who love watching them, Gilgo Beach is a unique beach to visit. This hidden paradise is one of the best-known surf spots on Long Island, and it’s easily reached by car. With an iconic walkway beneath the road onto the sand, visiting this beach and posting photos was a rite of passage for Long Island teenagers. Local surf shops host surfing camps and lessons throughout the summer, allowing you to learn a new skill in a prime location. Even if you don’t surf, Gilgo is an exciting place to visit, hang out, and soak in the low-key surf culture. Pack a cooler of snacks and settle in for a front-row seat to some epic surfing. A small concession is open most days, offering a variety of light bites and soft drinks. You’ll need a Town of Babylon beach permit for parking during the summer; day passes are available if you’re not a resident.

Ocean Beach

Consider this the central hub of Fire Island, the closest thing the island has to a “city.” The lively, walkable town of Ocean Beach is filled with restaurants, boutique shops, and plenty of people-watching. It’s entirely car-free; hop on the Fire Island Ferry to indulge in the small-town feel amidst modern convenience. If you’re spending time here, keep in mind that Ocean Beach has some of the strictest laws on the island: no open containers, no food on the beach, and no loud music, to name a few. Once you’re aware of the rules, it’s easy to enjoy all the charm this town offers. From family-owned eateries to live music nights on the dock—and even the occasional celebrity sighting—the pulse of Fire Island lies in Ocean Beach.

Atlantique

One of the smaller and under-the-radar communities on Fire Island, Atlantique is beloved by locals. It’s home to youth lifeguard camps and one of Fire Island’s favorite hidden gems: The Shack. Come for the casual vibes and stay for the live music and cold drinks. It’s the kind of place where time slips away in the best way. Catch a ferry to this special spot or hop on a water taxi from another town. Of course, it also has the Town of Islip-owned Atlantique Marina, operated by Strong’s & Grover’s, making this a boater’s paradise.

There’s no better way to get a feel for the glorious beaches of Fire Island than by experiencing them yourself. Take a day trip to one of the unique towns this summer and explore the wonders that await.