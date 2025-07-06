Saltaire Summertime

It’s officially summer, the solstice has solsticed, and – as we take evil pleasure in reminding everyone this time every year – the setting sun is slowly moving south from Babylon back toward the ocean, meaning each day grows shorter, befitting a year with the earliest possible Labor Day and, thus, an all-too-truncated season. But things are finally picking up quickly.

Most imminent is the July Fourth Beach Party, unusually held on the actual Fourth of July – the day this column is published. Music, BBQ, S’mores, and more, at Broadway beach starting at 6 p.m. The Saltaire Volunteer Fire Company (SVFC) will be on hand to douse any overly exuberant bonfires, whatever their vanity. Be sure to attend the Fire Company’s annual parade on Saturday, July 19, which is always a fun event, never a vanity project.

Camp officially opened Monday, June 30, with a full complement of kids and staff kicking off yet another year of camp director, Molly Davis’s ever-expanding list of activities. The Saltaire Market and the Saltaire Yacht Club beat that date to the punch (by the way, for hot summer days, each offers a mean punch), both fully open – respectively – for business and, well, business but also fun stuff, including tennis, sailing, dinners, music and dancing, bridge, yoga, and Pilates.

The Saltaire Citizens Association’s (SCA) calendar jumps into high gear with a packed program for the next two months. The compost sifting party was postponed due to rain, but will be rescheduled. The SCA Sandcastle Contest washes ashore Saturday, July 5, and all that’s just for openers. Stay tuned to your emails for updates on these and other events, including Beach Cleanup Day and the annual Candidate Forum, which all good citizens should attend.

Important: A representative from the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) will speak at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Saturday, July 12. As you are aware, the Village is considering contracting with the SCWA to operate (but not own) our water services, so your understanding and input are essential and greatly appreciated. Stay tuned on the subject via future emails.

Finally, our dedicated and highly skilled lifeguards are fully staffed and on the stands, and since all they have to do is whistle to get you out of either the ocean or harm’s way, obey what they say. After noting the 50th anniversary of the premiere of Jaws on June 20, rest assured you’ll be in good hands.