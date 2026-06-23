Saltaire Meeting 5/30: Water Taxi Laws, Fee Changes and Fireworks

On Saturday, May 30, the Village of Saltaire’s Board of Trustees convened in the Village library. The in-person meeting was sparsely attended, although several community members attended online.

The first order of business was the new laws governing water taxis, which added definitions for certain terms, such as charter boat, freight boat, operator, passenger ferry, watercraft, and water taxi. Additionally, they changed the requirements for licenses, insurance, and vessel inspections. Following the Village of Ocean Beach’s litigation with Water Taxi Company, H2O Limo, the board is acting under prescience to strengthen its regulations.

“Several months ago, we received an application from the operator of another water taxi, H2O, which I know many of you are familiar with, to acquire landing rights to pick up and discharge passengers in Saltaire,” Mayor Hugh O’Brien explained.

The application for H2O was later withdrawn. However, the company is likely to reapply in the future.

Mayor O’Brien then announced the appointment of election inspectors. The board appoints election inspectors every year. This year, the Saltaire village election takes place on Friday, Aug. 14, with registration days on Aug. 2 and 4.

Next, the Mayor provided updates on the fee schedule. Among the noteworthy changes to the schedules were a decrease in the water flat fee from $670 to $640, an increase in the demolition permit fee from $1,000 to $2,000, and an increase in the zoning variance application fee from $1,000 to $2,500. The pool fee was eliminated this year, down from $600 previously.

The board then discussed the village’s potential contribution to the funding of a Fourth of July fireworks show. The Saltaire Events Organization (SEO) had previously asked the board to donate $5,000 on the condition that the group raise $21,175 to fund a $26,175 show. Carol Hochman, a Saltaire resident and a director of the SEO, shared that the group had nearly reached their goal. As of the May 30 meeting, they had almost raised $20,000. Among the board members, there was much discussion and some disagreement. Trustee Frank Wolf said that he would abstain if this were being voted on. Given the wealth of certain community members, Wolf felt it could be privately funded. Trustee Anna Kovner also disagreed with the proposal and abstained, citing the negative environmental impact of fireworks. Trustee Susan Skerritt supported the proposal, arguing that this year’s holiday holds special significance as our country’s 250th anniversary. Trustee Katie Lihn also supported it, saying, “It’s an important one for the community, and the children absolutely love it.”

The board then discussed the dock repair project. The project primarily aims to replace the western section of the bulkhead. Currently, the village is vetting the qualifications of a prospective bidder. The board must make its decision about the contractor by July 16. In other news, the village recently applied for a grant to replace and elevate the entire length of the bulkhead by 18 inches.

Last summer, the village tested the implementation of speed bumps on Lighthouse Road. During the trial, the village found that they slowed down vehicles but not e-bikes. There was additional concern regarding pedestrians’ ability to navigate them. As a result, the speed bumps have been removed. However, they will be reapplied in the fall because they have proven valuable in slowing vehicles that pass through the community during the winter season. The next town meeting will be held on June 27.