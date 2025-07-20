The Saltaire Summary

Oyster Bay? No, the Saltaire dock, where this volunteer under the leadership of Ali Beqaj is helping restore oysters to their former habitat.

I ran into Ralph Perlberger over the Fourth while he was peddling home along Bay Prom. I didn’t have to guess what he’d been up to because he was streaked with sweat, wearing one of his innumerable Saltaire Soccer T-shirts (which he keeps hidden behind a secret panel in his bedroom closet, blocked from view by that rack of Superman suits he keeps in the front to allay suspicion), and—final obscure clue—sporting a soccer ball in his bike basket. This encounter confirmed the Perlberger Cup is on its way. Date to be announced.

The Saltaire Volunteer Fire Company’s (SVFC) annual post-July 4 parade, takes place on Saturday, July 19, at 11 a.m. Free hot dogs with assorted accompaniments accompany the post-parade festivities, so line the route to salute the defile as they file past, then jump on your personal e-bike or local pedicab and hie to the firehouse, where the food is hiding out.

Captain Al’s Watermelon Party gets everyone all sticky on Sunday, July 27—just as Al would have wanted it. The annual Bay Picnic & Artisan Fair follows on Saturday, August 2. The picnic begins that evening at 6 p.m., and fireworks follow at 9 p.m., just after the sun sets over the Causeway. It’ll add that touch of celestial je ne sais quoi to the sky.

Finally, Saltaire’s election for two Trustees takes place on Friday, August 8. Personal registration will take place on Sunday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, July 29, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Saltaire library. Four selfless citizens (alphabetically speaking: Trustee Anna Kovner, along with Ellis Lesser, Katie Lihn, and Ben Sherwin) have filed to fill the field, as one incumbent, Trustee Nat Oppenheimer, steps down after eight years on the Board. A Candidate Forum remains uncertain, but while that debate goes on, take the opportunity to get to know your potential next trustees. We need all the help we can get!