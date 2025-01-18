Newspaper cover

Santapogue Studies Martin Luther King Jr.

His dream endures in the hearts of our children.
To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, first graders at Santapogue Elementary School in the West Babylon School District learned about the work of Dr. King. The students listened to a story and wrote about examples of his efforts to make the world a better place. They studied his “I Have a Dream” speech and discussed ways they could promote kindness. Using various shapes made of construction paper, the first graders also created a portrait of Dr. King.

