To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, first graders at Santapogue Elementary School in the West Babylon School District learned about the work of Dr. King. The students listened to a story and wrote about examples of his efforts to make the world a better place. They studied his “I Have a Dream” speech and discussed ways they could promote kindness. Using various shapes made of construction paper, the first graders also created a portrait of Dr. King.
Santapogue Studies Martin Luther King Jr.
Photo courtesy of West Babylon School District