SCPD Arrest Lindenhurst Man for Knife Attack

Tesfa Tucker, age 42, was arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) and charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree after he used a knife to attack another adult man at a Lindenhurst apartment complex.

The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 17 at the entryway of the Putnam Gardens apartment complex, located on Putnam, at approximately 5:30 p.m., and the men are reportedly acquainted.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, has been identified as being 27 years of age and a resident of Central Islip. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tucker is being held at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 19 at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.