SCPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Shirley Hit and Run

Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal hit-and-run case that took place on Thursday night, Jan. 29.

Fifty-one-year-old Jonathan Shaver, of Rocky Point, was taken into custody Friday evening following an investigation by SCPD Major Case Unit Detectives. Shaver has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Fatality and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury. The 2012 black Honda Accord he was allegedly driving at the time of the incident has been recovered and impounded. He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip today.

The victims in the case have been identified as brothers. Edgar and Omar Mejia of Mastic Beach were changing a flat tire on the shoulder of the road, north of 1180 William Floyd Parkway, in Shirley, when they were struck by the vehicle that fled the scene. Edgar Mejia, age 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Omar Mejia, age 29, remains at Stony Brook Hospital after sustaining serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.