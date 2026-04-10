Sillver Alert Issued for Missing East Patchogue Man

Suffolk County Police Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of East Patchogue resident Warren Gerard.

*** UPDATE: William Gerard has been located, unharmed, on April 10. ***

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Warren Gerard, 89, of East Patchogue, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and has been reported as missing.

He was last seen leaving a residence located at 6 Robin Drive, Middle Island. Gerard is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with gray/white hair and a gray mustache. He was driving a 2002 white Nissan Frontier with a New York State license plate LSL 8452.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Gerard’s location to call 911 or Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.