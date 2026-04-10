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Patchogue

Sillver Alert Issued for Missing East Patchogue Man

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Warren Gerard, 89, of East Patchogue, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and has been reported as missing.
Suffolk County Police Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of East Patchogue resident Warren Gerard.
Photo courtesy SDPD.

*** UPDATE: William Gerard has been located, unharmed, on April 10. ***

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Warren Gerard, 89, of East Patchogue, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and has been reported as missing.

He was last seen leaving a residence located at 6 Robin Drive, Middle Island. Gerard is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with gray/white hair and a gray mustache. He was driving a 2002 white Nissan Frontier with a New York State license plate LSL 8452.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Gerard’s location to call 911 or Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

A view of the 2002 white Nissan Frontier Gerard is believed to be driving. Photo courtesy of SCPD.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

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