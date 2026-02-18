February Edition of Great South Bay News Takes a Look at Both Sides of Winter

It has been a historic winter on Long Island and in the New York Region, and everyone reading this likely already knows that, but the Great South Bay area has felt it most deeply. Our namesake body of water froze to levels not seen in decades, and this is a main focus of our February 2026 issue of Great South Bay News.

Our Great South Bay News Briefs highlight the harsh realities of what all the snow and plunging temperatures have cost us over the past few weeks. On the other hand, a special reader-contributor-driven photo essay in this edition also emphasizes that we never fail to see the beauty or take playful advantage of the moments these experiences present.

However, we are a region known for our resilience, and life doesn’t stop here just because of bad weather. This issue is packed with activities you will find on our events calendar, including our spotlight on three art exhibitions in honor of Black History Month that the Islip Arts Council is hosting this month. Also in this edition, you will find our exclusive interview with Denise Gibson, the Grand Marshal of the Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Our Between the Canals real estate section continues to explore homes inside and out with a profile interview featuring architectural photographer Josh Goetz. While this section features real estate photos every month, the craft of creating these images is overdue for discussion. Canals also highlights a new 55+ apartment complex coming soon to East Patchogue and examines a recent sale of a commercial building in Babylon Village.

Of course, there is always discussion about our environment. Guest contributor J.D. Allen and columnist Joe Cook write about the aquatic side of our shellfish industry, while reporter Angelina Zingariello covers maintaining a safe environment as she examines the new e-bike regulations recently passed by the Suffolk County Legislature.

All this and more are available in this month’s edition of Great South Bay News, which you can find on local newsstands or as a digital download from this website.