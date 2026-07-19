Choosing the Right Window Treatments with The Blind Spot

The Blind Spot, founded in 1985 by Matthew Arceri, is a family-owned business offering a wide range of window treatments for clients throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, including homes on Fire Island. Today, the Blind Spot is co-owned by brothers Joseph and John Arceri. Whether you’re a longtime homeowner or a new one, selecting the right blinds, curtains, and shades for spaces—from the kitchen and living room to the office or bathroom—can improve functionality, light control, comfort, and privacy. It’s important to understand how each room functions before selecting treatments.

“A lot of times, when you live in a home for a little bit, you get a feel for, you know, what window maybe you feel exposed from, or what window gets a ton of light, and you don’t really know that until you live in a home for like a month, and so my recommendation is always take your time, [and] get a feel for the home,” said Joseph.

Every room serves a different purpose. Living rooms, where people get together and spend time, are a space where they’ll want nicer shades, he explained.

“A really popular shade we sell in living rooms is called the Silhouette ®. It’s a sheer shade that rolls down and then opens up… [the] living room is also a place where people will tend to motorize because of how often they’ll be using the shades in that room.”

In bathrooms, due to moisture levels, Joseph emphasizes avoiding any fabrics and recommends faux wood blinds.

“It looks like a wood blind, but it’s made out of a composite material,” he said. “I have a window inside my shower, right? So, it gets soaking wet every single day, and it’s just a faux wood blind in there, [and] can take the moisture fine.”

Kitchen environments are also exposed to water as well as grease.

“You’re washing your dishes. The water hits the side of the pot, and like, grease goes flying… and if you have a really nice fabric shade and it’s down, you could absolutely be staining it,” said Joseph. “So we always like to recommend a composite material in the kitchen, and then fabric,” he added.

For those who frequently use their office or work from home, minimizing computer screen glare is an important consideration.

“If you have a window, say, that faces south right behind your head, and you got the sun on your computer and a constant glare, then we’ll do some sort of room darkening shade in there.”

“We always tell people, you know, it’s a budget. For a whole home, you know, if you’re going to spend money, you want to spend it where you’re going to be most often.”

Visit The Blind Spot’s Long Island Showrooms:

93 East Main Street, Babylon Village • (631) 789-3389

The Blind Spot Inc., 3303 Merrick Road, Wantagh • (516) 783-7001

Also visit their website at theblindspotli.com