Smith Point Beach Transformed by Suffolk County Student Murals Debut

Public murals are perhaps the most ubiquitous and arguably the most underappreciated form of art in our society. They are certainly the most democratic, freely connecting diverse artists with mass audiences at no cost. At their best, they are both functional (brightening otherwise bland public spaces) and impactful (from Diego Rivera’s works around the labor movement to Keith Haring’s landmark “Crack is Wack,” murals have long served as agents of social change). They are a significant part of our history and an integral part of the contemporary landscape through the work they create and the messages they seek to communicate.

Visitors to Smith Point County Park have long had to endure a pair of dark, drab tunnels connecting the parking lot to the beach. Jason Smagin (Deputy Commissioner, Suffolk County Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Department) wanted to remedy the situation, so he turned to Splashes of Hope (SoH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming spaces from “clinical to colorful.” Founded locally in 1996, SoH works in all 50 states and nearly a dozen other countries, creating paintings and murals in hospitals, facilities, and communities for children, veterans, and families.

For the Smith Point project, SoH held a contest open to all Suffolk County students, inviting them to submit designs. To ensure the murals were not only beautiful but also connected to important messages, entries were accepted in ten categories, including “beach safety,” “save our environment,” and “facts about our ocean.” Over 160 submissions were received, of which 36 were selected for the final installation. Winners ranged from age 6 to 20, including two senior participants. The work spans the gamut from simple to sublime, from realistic to abstract, with some featuring text and others conveying their messages through visuals alone. The works in the East tunnel were completed in time for the July 1st ribbon cutting and will be visible year-round to everyone visiting Smith Point County Park. Splashes of Hope is seeking donations to purchase the 100 gallons of paint needed to finish the West tunnel in September. To donate or learn more about SoH, visit splashesofhope.org.

All photos by Rob Verbeck.