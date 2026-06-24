After seeing mortgage rates and inventory shifts all year, are buyers entering the June market feeling more decisive, or are people still waiting for their “perfect moment?”

Joanie Woletsky

Licensed Real Estate Agent

The Agency

joanie.w@theagencyre.com

(516) 521-6842

After watching mortgage rates and inventory shift throughout the year, it feels like buyers are entering the June market with much more confidence and decisiveness. Over the past 60 days, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in activity and serious interest from buyers who are ready to move forward rather than wait for the “perfect moment.” Our market is also a bit unique compared to many others. While some areas may see some hesitation from buyers due to rates or limited inventory, our community continues to see strong demand. People are drawn to the lifestyle here, and many buyers seem to feel that if they’ve been dreaming about owning a beach house, now is the time to make it happen.

Alan Medvin

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

alan.medvin@FISR.com

(516) 680-3705

What we’re seeing this June only makes sense in the context of the last several years. Since COVID, this market has teetered between supply and demand. Coming out of 2020 and into 2021–22, demand surged while inventory fell to practically zero—everyone wanted to buy, almost no one wanted to sell, and prices reflected that imbalance. Then the script flipped. Through 2024 and 2025, as interest rates climbed, demand cooled and inventory built back up. Sellers who had been sitting on the sidelines came to market, but the higher borrowing cost pulled many buyers back out of the pool. What’s interesting about the first half of 2026 is that those two forces have finally met in the middle. We’re in a genuinely balanced market right now—there’s a fair amount of inventory to choose from, which we haven’t been able to say in years, and the buyers who are out there are serious.

Brett Brubaker

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Luxury Fire Island Homes,

brettbrubaker@luxuryfireislandhomes.com

(631) 868-5598

As June rolls in, the Fire Island real estate scene is buzzing with activity, but it’s a mixed bag out there. With mortgage rates on the rise, many buyers are feeling pressured to act before costs become even more expensive. But here’s the twist: unlike typical homebuyers who feel every rate hike in their monthly payments, Fire Island buyers have rental income on their minds. For many, summer rentals can cover a significant chunk of their carrying costs. While a half-point increase in rates may make others hesitate, it doesn’t hit Fire Island buyers the same way. They know that renting out their place during peak season can offset those costs, making the math work in their favor. On the flip side, inventory is still pretty tight, especially in the prime spots. This scarcity gets folks moving, eager to snag a place before someone else does. You’ve got a mix of urgency and chill here, and it’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds as the summer vibes kick in.

Josh Dawson

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Bekin Real Estate

josh@bekin.io

(631) 597-8600

I’d gently reframe the question. Looking at Fire Island specifically, the “decisive versus waiting” psychology assumes a market where buyers are seeing active inventory, broad marketing and a healthy flow of co-brokered listings. Fire Island operates a bit differently. The brokers working sales here have built strong businesses and know this island as well as anyone; the market itself is structured differently than what you see in places like Los Angeles or The Hamptons, where listings are openly shared across brokerages and properties get wide exposure. In the Pines, listings tend to sit longer and therefore experience less visibility outside the immediate community. This is an overall narrower buyer pool than the property would have in another market. Demand here is steady, and we see it every summer on the rental side. People who’ve been coming for years and already love the place are the buyers who would consider purchasing if they had someone working on their side of the deal.