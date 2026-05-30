For clients still hoping to secure Fire Island properties ahead of peak summer, what opportunities remain realistic at this point? Are we primarily looking at last-minute cancellations, shoulder weeks, or are there still hidden pockets of availability?

Sheri Lapidus

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

sheri@fisr.com

(516) 445-2394

There are definitely still rental opportunities on Fire Island, but timing is becoming increasingly important. With this particularly harsh past winter, many renters began their searches earlier than usual, and some of the most sought-after weeks are largely booked, especially for larger homes or prime locations. That said, it’s not a closed door by any means. What remains realistic right now tends to fall into a few categories. Shoulder weeks—early June, late August, and into September—still offer solid availability, often with great weather and a slightly more relaxed pace. These can be fantastic options for clients who have some flexibility in their schedules. Last-minute cancellations do happen, but relying on them can be risky if you have specific needs or dates in mind. The best approach is to act sooner rather than later. Inventory continues to tighten, and waiting too long can mean compromising on location, size, or budget. In short, there are still good options out there—but decisiveness and flexibility will make all the difference in securing the right summer rental.

Maureen Putman

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Netter Beach Estates

mputman@netterbeachestates.com

(631) 988-9059

For clients looking to secure Fire Island rental properties ahead of peak summer, there are still lots of great properties available. Here at Netter Beach Estates, we offer one of the largest assortments of rental property listings, with a total of 216 homes throughout Fire Island. In addition, some homeowners who rent their homes do not release the weeks these properties will be available until the spring, when they have worked through their own families’ plans of using the home. For this reason, there are still a variety of wonderful properties available. To maximize your options, the best time to make a decision is sooner rather than later. If you prefer to rent in May, June, or September (my personal favorite), many homeowners are offering great discounts. Be persistent, and the right property will come!

Meg Wallace

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Wallace Real Estate

realestateonfi@yahoo.com

(631) 583-5596

The 2026 Summer Season offers incredible rental options on Fire Island. There is no shortage, and you won’t be limited to a short list of last-minute cancellations. We have weekly, monthly, and even some seasonal last-minute listings available this year. Several of our most high-end sales listings are also still available for several weeks this summer. These listings boast views, pools, new construction, and modern decor. Most of our returning tenants have reclaimed their favorite spots, but a few changed gears to different dates or home styles, leaving pockets of rarely available rentals with open weeks. We have had one of our busiest winter seasons, but also the most exciting listings in years. As long as you’re flexible with your dates, you’ll find exactly what you need to have the perfect Fire Island summer vacation.

Samantha Raimond

Licensed Associate Salesperson

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

samantha@FISR.com

(631) 583-8898

For clients still hoping to secure a Fire Island rental for peak summer, a handful of realistic opportunities exist for those who are flexible and ready to move quickly. Strongly in-demand properties, particularly pool houses, were largely booked as early as the fall and winter. That trend has only accelerated in recent years, as repeat renters lock in their preferred weeks earlier and earlier each season. The market is not completely sold out. Interestingly, the weeks of July 4 and Labor Day tend to be slightly less booked than the core midsummer weeks, creating opportunities for renters who may have missed the earliest booking window but still want a prime summer stay. The shoulder season, particularly June and September, continues to offer the greatest amount of availability for renters still looking to secure a home. These weeks can be an ideal option for clients who want to experience Fire Island with a bit more flexibility and value compared to peak summer pricing. September, especially, remains one of my favorite times of year on the island. The weather is still beautiful, the ocean stays warm, and the pace becomes noticeably more relaxed after the height of July and August, while still maintaining the energy and charm that make Fire Island so special.