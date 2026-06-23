June Kicks Off with Community in Ocean Bay Park

Festivities began on June 12, when the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department Auxiliary hosted its annual Belmont Stakes Party. The firehouse was buzzing as a great turnout of residents and guests gathered for the beloved tradition. The dedicated auxiliary members prepared and served an impressive spread of wine, beer, cheese, and desserts. Inside, friendly rivalries unfolded during the “Pick a Pony” raffle, with cheers erupting for Golden Tempo, the winning horse.

The weekend’s energy peaked on Sunday, June 14, with the annual Ocean Bay Park Pride Celebration at Schooner’s. The iconic bayfront spot was transformed into a kaleidoscope of color, awash in rainbow flags and glittering decorations. The atmosphere was electric as DJ Just Joe spun a mix of anthems and dance hits that kept the crowd moving all afternoon. The celebration was capped off by a show-stopping performance from celebrated diva entertainer Victoria Falls. More than a party, the event was a joyful and vibrant affirmation of love, identity, and the inclusive spirit that defines the community.

That same afternoon, Flynn’s hosted the Reggae for the Bay charity event, with all ticket sales directly benefiting the nonprofit organization Save The Great South Bay. Harkening back to the venue’s legendary Sunday reggae parties, the event gave attendees a chance to dance to the sounds of Durdy Rockas and Fotsbeats for a vital cause. The highlight of the day was a live oyster planting demonstration, offering a tangible look at the organization’s mission to restore the waterway’s health.

On a more somber note, the community mourns the loss of longtime resident Ric Anderson, who passed away on May 29, 2026. A friend to many in OBP since the 1970s, Ric was known for his positive attitude and willingness to lend a hand. In his memory, his family asks that you simply raise a glass the next time you are enjoying a drink with friends. He will be greatly missed.

Looking ahead, preparations are already underway for the OBPA’s biggest and most important fundraiser event of the year: the OBP Community Fair and Virtual Silent Auction. To ensure its success, the OBPA is seeking volunteers to help solicit donations for the virtual auction, which goes live on July 30. Anyone interested in helping can reach out to BrettBrubaker@aol.com. Residents are also invited to get involved by purchasing an item from the OBPA’s Amazon Wish List. Every contribution plays a vital role in strengthening the OBP community.

The spirit of giving continues with another community initiative launching this month. Beginning the last week of June, the Ocean Bay Park Community Fund, in partnership with Fire Island Ferries, will hold a clothing drive to benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island. Gently used clothing and shoes can be dropped off at the collection box at the OBP ferry dock.

The energy of these early June events sets a brilliant tone for the rest of the summer. From celebrating Pride to supporting vital local causes, the spirit of Ocean Bay Park shines brightly. Here’s to another season of sunshine, community, and making more memories together.