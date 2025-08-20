Ocean Bay Park Shows Up and Stands Out

The Ocean Bay Park crew at the Tunnels to Towers 5K race. An unknown runner agreed to snap a photo of us on my phone.

Ocean Bay Park brought its A-game to a weekend full of purpose, play, and community pride. With fundraising totals soaring and neighborly generosity on full display, Ocean Bay Park once again proved no Fire Island community does it quite like this one.

At the heart of the action was the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, held Sunday, July 27. Team OBP, coordinated by Lisa McNamee, raised more than $7,000, making it the top fundraising team on the island. Ocean Bay Park’s impact could be felt throughout the 3.1-mile course, which wound through Ocean Beach, Seaview, and Ocean Bay Park before ending at The SandBar. Volunteers passed out water, directed runners, and cheered from the sidelines. Seventeen-year-old Ocean Bay Park resident Zach Guber finished second overall with a blistering time of 17:37.8, placing first in his age group and among the nation’s top runners.

Firefighters Steven Jaffe and Jonny Miller ran in full turnout gear—60 pounds of it—to honor fallen FDNY hero Stephen Siller. “It was important to feel, even in a small way, the weight and challenges we face,” Jaffe said. “It made me more present, more connected to the purpose of the race, a humbling reminder of the strength it takes to do this job.”

The following weekend brought the annual Over vs. Under Game, a beloved tradition pitting players Over 50 against those Under 50 from Seaview and OBP. Played in honor of Doug Gardner and Doug Gurian, two residents lost on 9/11, the game is more than friendly competition. Deacon and Dashiel performed the national anthem and threw the ceremonial first pitches to honor their uncle, Doug Gardner. Joel Mandel donated tie-dyed team shirts, now a coveted collector’s item. The Under team once again took the win this year, 11–8, amidst enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Bay Park Virtual Auction is live through August 16 at 10 a.m. As the Ocean Bay Park Association’s biggest fundraiser, the auction supports walkway maintenance, public lighting, trash collection, and erosion protection. Many lots, donated through the OBPA Amazon wishlist, include unique items and experiences—a fun and practical way to support the neighborhood and maybe snag a local treasure.

On Saturday, August 23, Ocean Bay Park will host a pirate-themed community fair at the Schooner Inn. With a DJ, photo booth, tasty food, and games, it promises great fun for a good cause. Eye patches and peg legs are optional, but a sense of humor and appetite for mischief are highly encouraged.

Whether rallying for a cause, remembering the past, or looking ahead to a brighter Ocean Bay Park , one thing is clear: this community always shows up. And when it does, it stands out.