Outreach to Open Downstate New York’s First Dedicated Residential Treatment Program for Young Adults Ages 18–25

Outreach, the agency well known for providing high-quality addiction treatment services across Long Island and New York City, is proud to announce the opening of its new Young Adult Residence in Brentwood.

This innovative, state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind in Downstate New York to provide intensive residential treatment specifically for young adults aged 18–25. The opening comes at a critical time, as Nassau and Suffolk Counties continue to grapple with devastating overdose rates. By addressing an essential gap in care, Outreach’s new residence will offer lifesaving support to young adults dealing with substance misuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the residence took place on October 30, at 400 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood. The event featured remarks from NYS Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, MD, NYS Senator Monica Martinez, NYS Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, among other distinguished guests.

This is a moment years in the making, with the initial groundbreaking taking place back on June 3, 2022. The 15,000-square-foot residence was carefully designed to promote recovery, independence, and family reunification. It features comfortable bedrooms, a shared dining hall and kitchen, recreational areas, counseling rooms, vocational classrooms, and technology labs.

The residence is a key addition to Outreach’s Brentwood campus at 400 Crooked Hill Road, complementing Outreach House II, a 45-bed residential facility for teens, and a 25-bed Recovery Residence for Women. These programs, along with Outreach’s six other inpatient and outpatient services and the Comprehensive Opioid Treatment Program on Long Island, create a continuum of care for individuals and families across the region.

“Young adults face unique biological, psychological, and social challenges as they transition into adulthood,” said Mary Brite, Chief Operating Officer at Outreach. “Our new Young Adult Residence will serve a chronically underserved population and provide targeted care, helping them build healthier lives, sustain recovery, and achieve brighter futures.”

National studies highlight the urgency: 15% of young adults in the U.S. struggle with a substance use disorder, nearly three times the rate of adults over 26. Outreach’s program directly addresses these challenges by combining clinical care with holistic supports. Specialized services at the new Young Adult Residence will include:

Integrated substance use and mental health treatment

Psychiatric evaluation and medication management

Individualized recovery planning and relapse prevention

Specialized group sessions (anger management, life skills, vocational readiness)

Family counseling and education

Ongoing recovery and alumni support services

Commitment to access through a variety of payment options

All Outreach residential programs are fully licensed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and accept Medicaid, Medicare, most insurance plans, and sliding-scale payments. No individual is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.

About Outreach

Nearly 45 years ago, Outreach opened its doors as a small assessment and referral center to engage people in the community struggling with addiction. Since then, its mission has evolved to meet more needs and more communities. Today, Outreach inspires adolescents, adults, and their families to achieve a life of unlimited potential through high-quality, evidence-based substance abuse treatment and training programs throughout New York City and Long Island.