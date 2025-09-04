Governor Kathy Hochul Visits Fire Island

On August 15, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and her husband William J. Hochul Jr. were hosted by Fire Island Pines Property Owners’ Association (FIPPOA) President Henry Robin and his husband, Bob McGarity, at a gathering at their Fire Island home to thank her and her Administration for the incredible work they have done in convincing the Army Corps to restore our beaches. Over the winter, $3 million was granted to place trap bags in the most damaged areas of the Pines and elsewhere on Eastern Fire Island. She compelled her administration to include up to $1.7 billion in future state funding to cover routine renourishment for future erosion as part of the Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) Reformulation Plan, if and when necessary.

Robin extended special thanks to all those who supported the Governor, including three women leaders of Cherry Grove: Peggy Samson, Diane Romano, and Amy Schreiber. In addition, Fire Island Association (FIA) President Suzy Goldhirsch was also in attendance and acknowledged.

Governor Hochul arrived in the Pines on a private boat, where Robin and I met her at the Harbor. She was then driven by Larry Tallamay using the Mobility Access Cart (MAC) service to Henry’s house, where 75 guests greeted her and her husband.

Light food and drinks were served. This was her third time visiting the Pines.

Governor Hochul’s prior two visits were in the dead of winter to inspect the damage on the beach firsthand.

Her third trip to the Pines was a social call, where she was able to meet, greet, and socialize as she was welcomed by many Fire Island Pines residents who were her donors, thrilled to meet her.

The visit was short, as she was due to attend another event in the Hamptons that same day.