LIMEHOF Celebrates Great South Bay Talent in Upcoming Performances

Great South Bay area artists will be honored and perform at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook this month.

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will feature two influential performers later this month, continuing its mission to celebrate the artists who have shaped the cultural history of Long Island and its surrounding communities.

The performances, scheduled for LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook location, will feature East Islip-based filmmaker Robert Lichter and Sayville singer-songwriter Jack Licitra.

These artists represent different aspects of Long Island’s creative landscape, with their performances inviting both moviegoers and music lovers to enjoy nights that highlight the artistic life of their communities.

Lichter will be honored on February 13 at 7 p.m. as part of the Hall of Fame’s local filmmaker series. The event will showcase his film, Hello! My Name is Blotto: The Movie, followed by a Q&A with Lichter and band member Broadway Blotto. The film documents the career of the 1980s band Blotto, a rock group from upstate New York, emphasizing their influence during their peak popularity. The screening and later discussion will give the audience insight into the world of filmmaking and Lichter’s approach to creating this documentary.

“It’s rewarding to sit with an audience and hear their subtle laughs and moans as the film covers the highs and lows of the entertainment biz,” Lichter said in a statement from LIMEHOF.

Licitra will perform music from his newly released CD titled Blue Light Club at the same venue on February 15. Known for his work with Jack’s Waterfall, this event offers attendees the chance to hear his latest

music in an intimate, community setting as his musical adventure continues. His performance will start at 3 p.m., bringing a “musical journey” to what would otherwise be an ordinary afternoon.

Licitra is a “LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award winner for his contributions to Long Island’s music heritage,” according to a press statement. “As a teenager, he and his first group, the WaterStreet Blues Band, first caught the attention of Jim Faith, who was then (and still is) a talent booker and LI promoter, as well as the Co-founder of LIMEHOF.”

Together, these performances represent the range of creative talent the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame recognizes. Both events offer opportunities for audience members connect with Long Island artists in a celebratory setting and are free with admission but reservations are advised. Visit the LIMEHOF website for more information.

Abraham Clemons is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.