Pride Month Cherry Grove Style

Cherry Grove began Pride Month with an Episcopal wedding ceremony, followed by a reception at The Ice Palace.

Taylor Maxwell Shubert and Neil Douglas Reilly were married in May. The 35-minute ceremony took place poolside before an estimated 300 attendees.

A priest conducted the ceremony while a choir sang hymns in the background. The grooms were dressed in matching, authentic MacKenzie scotch plaid outfits. Taylor was wearing long pants, while Neil sported a Kilt. Both wore matching solid pale green blazers.

As in the Jewish tradition, they broke the glass under a chuppah. An open bar continued throughout the day, and a buffet remained open for the duration of the celebration. An eleven-piece band with singers entertained for hours. In a printed program available to all, Taylor and Neil closed their personal note with the Irish Gaelic saying Go raibh míle maith agat, which means “thanks a million.” A special ferry was arranged to accommodate off-island guests. Congratulations to Taylor and Neil.

Susan Ann Thornton organized her 13th annual Artist House Tour in Cherry Grove, which runs from June 13 through June 21. Twenty-two artists are represented. Maps are available in town, and a red balloon will indicate you’re at the artist’s house. Festivities kicked off on June 12 with a silent-auction cocktail party benefiting the Dune Fund.

A memorial was held in honor of Bobbie Green on June 14 at the Cherry Grove Fire House. She had been a member of the fire department for 33 years, holding the positions of Assistant Chief, Captain of the West End of the Grove, and an Official Driver for drills and other purposes.

All firefighters wore their Class A uniforms, and a stately service was conducted. The Honor Guard began at 10 a.m. and continued through noon. Everyone walked past her house, and then her ashes were spread on the Dunes at East Walk. All were invited to the Community House for food and drinks.

The Cherry Grove Gay Pride Parade takes place on June 27 at 2 p.m. Pride celebrations continue on July 4 at the annual 51st Invasion. What will you wear? Queen Flagarina will lead the crowd with her now famous Royal Flagging.

Cherry’s presents their weekly itinerary as follows:

Assassins every Sunday at 9 p.m.

Tammy Spenks Bingo, every Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Porsche every Tuesday and Sunday, at 6 p.m.

Drag Brunch, from 1-3 p.m. with Sabel Scities, every Saturday, and Tammy Spenks on Sunday.

Other performers include Kizha Carr and Boudour Le Flair.

There is a sing-along every Monday with Mark at Cherry’s new piano bar, with Tammy at the Bar. On Thursdays, it’s Nick at the piano. Both begin at 7 p.m.

Of course, don’t forget the annual Drag Attack on June 23, mid-afternoon.

Enjoy the food at the Cherry Lane restaurant with their new Chef Jandi, who worked on the Island and knows our tastes.